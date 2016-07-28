BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago
July 28 Middlefield Banc Corp
* Says has entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization with Liberty
* In aggregate 45 percent of Liberty's shares of common stock will be converted into Middlefield's common stock
* Company says transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both Middlefield And Liberty
* Middlefield Banc Corp and Liberty Bank to merge
* Based on 20 day average stock price of MBCN as of July 26, 2016, indicated transaction value would be about $40.8 million
Transaction to be accretive to earnings in year one and to earn back tangible book value dilution created from transaction in less than 4 years
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.