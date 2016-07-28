BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 CME Group Inc
* Second-Quarter 2016 average daily volume was 15.1 million contracts, up 13 percent from second-quarter 2015
* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $768 million, up 13 percent compared with second-quarter 2015
* Qtrly market data revenue was $103 million, up slightly compared with q2 last year.
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $911.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Second-Quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 78.2 cents, up from 75.6 cents in first-quarter 2016
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q2 earnings per share $0.95
* Q2 revenue $906 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 market data revenue was $103 million, up slightly compared with q2 last year
* Second-Quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 78.2 cents, up from 75.6 cents in first-quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.