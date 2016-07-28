July 28 Automatic Data Processing Inc
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations increased 25% to $0.69
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations to grow 10% to 12%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $2.94
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adp reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results;
provides fiscal 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 7 to 9 percent
* Compared to last year's q4, qtrly revenues grew 8% to $2.9
billion
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations increased to $0.62
* Anticipates 2017 diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations to grow 6% to 8% compared with $3.25 in
fiscal 2016
