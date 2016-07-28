July 28 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Sees earnings per share guidance for 2016 is $1.63 to $1.69 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dupont fabros technology, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $128.5 million

* Dupont fabros technology inc says normalized ffo guidance range is $0.72 to $0.74 per share for q3 of 2016

* Dupont fabros technology inc says revised 2016 affo guidance range is $2.77 to $2.83 per share

* Sees earnings per share guidance for q3 of 2016 is $0.36 to $0.38 per share

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S