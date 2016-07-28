BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Malvern Bancorp Inc
* Malvern bancorp, inc. Reports net income of $1.6 million, or $0.25 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2016, representing a 31.9% increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2015
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Qtrly total interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $1.4 million, or 26.9 percent, to $6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.