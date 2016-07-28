July 28 Detour Gold Corp :
* Detour Gold Corp says for Q2 total cash costs of $691 per
ounce sold and AISC of $1,030 per ounce sold
* Accelerated its debt reduction program by buying back $82
million of debt from cash flow in Q2
* Now in a position to have surplus cash to meet debt
reduction target of $300 million by year-end
* To remove upper end of annual production guidance
* Company is narrowing its 2016 gold production guidance to
between 540,000 and 570,000 ounces
* Detour Gold Corp qtrly gold production totaled 139,359
ounces, in line with company's quarterly guidance range
* Detour Gold reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $166.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.7
million
* Detour Gold Corp says Q2 revenues of $166.7 million on
gold sales of 131,606 ounces at an average realized price of
$1,230 per ounce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)