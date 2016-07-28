July 28 Gaslog Partners LP :

* Our demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive

* Qtrly revenues $48 million versus $49.6 million

* GasLog Partners LP reports financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2016 and declares cash distribution

* Gaslog Partners LP says for Q2, gaslog partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.478 per unit

* GasLog Partners LP says qtrly earnings per unit $0.52

* New liquefaction projects representing about 140 million tonnes per annum of capacity have taken FID and are scheduled to come online between now and 2020