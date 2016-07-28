BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago
July 28 MSCI Inc :
* Board of directors authorize a 27.3% increase in regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share
* Full-Year 2016 net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be in range of $320 million to $350 million
* Full-Year 2016 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $270 million to $310 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $286.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI reports financial results for second quarter and six months 2016
* Q2 revenue $290.6 million versus $270.6 million
* Full-Year 2016 capex, which includes capitalized software developments costs, is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.69
Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.69

Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.77
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.