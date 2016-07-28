BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 S&P Global Inc :
* Says 2016 adjusted guidance has been updated to reflect pending close of sale of J.D. Power in Q3
* Increasing 2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.05 to a range of $5.05 to $5.20
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reducing 2016 revenue guidance to mid single-digit growth
* Qtrly S&P Global ratings revenue increase of 4% to $682 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.44
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44
* Q2 revenue $1.48 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing FY adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.05 to a range of $5.05 to $5.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.