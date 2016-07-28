July 28 Meritage Homes Corp
* Qtrly homes closed 1,950 units versus 1,556 units
* Qtrly home orders 2,073 units versus 1,986 units
* Says Q2 orders for new homes increased 4% over prior year
* Reiterating our projections for 2016 full year orders,
closings, revenue and diluted earnings per share
* Reports a 35% increase in home closing revenue and a 37%
increase in net earnings, resulting in diluted eps of $0.95 for
the second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.95
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.55 to $3.85
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Meritage homes corp qtrly total closing revenue $797.9
million versus $597.8 million
* Providing q3 projections, including approximately
1,600-1,800 orders
* Expect home closing gross margins of approximately
17.5-18.0% for q3 and for year
* Expect to deliver diluted eps of $0.80-0.85 for q3 and
$3.55-3.85 for year
