July 28 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports second quarter 2016 operating and
financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44
* Q2 revenue $2.754 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.7 billion
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Abraxane sales for Q2 were $249 million, a 2 percent
increase year-over-year
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $5.70 to $5.75
* Sees 2016 revlimid net sales about $6.8 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.70, revenue view $11.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 net product sales guidance for Pomalyst/Imnovid,
Abraxane and Otezla remain unchanged
* 2016 guidance updated: revlimid and total net product
sales; EPS
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating margin approximately 54.0%
* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted eps $3.82 to $4.05
* Sees 2016 total net product sales about $11 billion
