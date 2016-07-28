July 28 Mastercard Inc
* Mastercard Incorporated reports second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.59 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.89 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mastercard Inc qtrly increase in processed transactions of
14 percent, to 13.7 billion
* Worldwide purchase volume during quarter was up 9 percent
on a local currency basis versus Q2 of 2015, to $897 billion
* Mastercard Inc qtrly 11 percent increase in gross dollar
volume, on a local currency basis, to $1.2 trillion
* Qtrly revenue growth driven by increase in cross-border
volumes of 10 percent
* As of June 30, 2016, company's customers had issued 2.3
billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards
