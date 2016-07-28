July 28 Bgc Partners Inc
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Anticipates third quarter of 2016 revenues of between $655
million and $695 million
* Qtrly pre-tax distributable earnings per share $0.22
* Bgc partners reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenues under both U.S. Gaap and distributable
earnings $652.0 million versus. $669.1 million last year
* Qtrly post-tax distributable earnings per share $0.19
* Expects q3 pre-tax distributable earnings before
noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and taxes to be in range
of $99 to $115 million
