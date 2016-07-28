July 28 Hca Holdings Inc:
* HCA reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.65
* Q2 revenue $10.32 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.49
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.6
percent
* Hca holdings inc sees 2016 capital expenditures
approximately $2.7 billion
* Hca holdings inc sees 2016 adjusted eps (diluted) $6.40 to
$6.70 per diluted share
* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission
increased 2.1 percent
* Says adjusted its 2016 guidance for revenues to $41.0
billion to $42.0 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $8.10 billion to $8.30 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.52, revenue view $42.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
