July 28 Republic First Bancorp Inc Says Total
Risk
* Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports second quarter
results and announces expansion into residential mortgage
lending through acquisition of oak mortgage company
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to $14.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $14.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Based capital ratio was 12.62% and Tier I leverage ratio
was 8.93% at June 30, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $11.6 million versus $9.6
million
* Total deposits increased by $304 million, or 27%, to $1.4
billion as of June 30, 2016 compared to $1.1 billion as of June
30, 2015
* Total assets increased by $310 million, or 24%, to $1.6
billion as of June 30, 2016 compared to $1.3 billion as of June
30, 2015
* Republic First Bancorp Inc says tangible book value per
share was $3.13 as of June 30, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)