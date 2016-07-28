July 29 SBA Communications Corp :
* Sees q3 total revenues $ 406.5 million to $ 416.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 total revenues $ 1,628.5 million to $ 1,648.5
million
* Sees q3 adjusted ebitda $ 278.0 million to $ 283.0 million
; sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda $ 1,117.0 million to $ 1,127.0
million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $1.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sba communications corporation reports 2nd quarter 2016
results; provides 3rd quarter and updated full year 2016 outlook
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.48 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $405.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.4
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $412.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: