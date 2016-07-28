July 28 Digi International Inc
* FY2016 revenue view $208.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Digi international reports third fiscal quarter 2016
results
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 from
continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50 million to $53 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $203 million to $206 million
* Q3 revenue $52.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $54.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
