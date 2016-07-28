July 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Says q2 revenue $450,1 million

* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP diluted EPS in range of $0.12 to $0.162

* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP margin of 41%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $475.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cypress reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.65

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* For q3 of 2016, cypress estimates non-GAAP financial results revenue in range of $510 million to $540 million

* Inventory at end of q2 was $220.9 million, down 2.2% from q1

* Gaap and non-GAAP consolidated margins for q2 of 2016 were 35.3% and 37.8% respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $455.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S