July 29 Leggett & Platt Inc :
Sees 2016 Continuing Operations Eps Guidance $2.45
* Leggett & platt reports record 2q eps from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $959 million versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.60 from
continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Leggett & platt inc says for full year, expect cash from
operations to exceed $500 million
* Leggett & platt inc says 2016 sales guidance is now
estimated at approximately $3.9 billion, or basically flat
versus 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $3.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
