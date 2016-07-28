July 28 Reinsurance Group Of America Reports
Second
* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.80
* Q2 earnings per share $3.64
* Consolidated net premiums totaled $2.3 billion this
quarter, up 10 percent from last year's q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Current-quarter premiums reflect net adverse foreign
currency effects of approximately $45.7 million
* Board of directors increased quarterly dividend 11 percent
to $0.41 per share.
* Ending book value per share this quarter was $118.32
including aoci, $87.33 excluding aoci, 9 percent increase over a
year ago
