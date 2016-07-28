July 28 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Q2 net earned premiums grew by $43.6 million, or 38.6%, to $156.5 million

* Board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to $20 million

* Universal insurance holdings, inc. Reports record financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Qtrly net earned premiums grew by $43.6 million, or 38.6%, to $156.5 million