July 28 WSFS Financial Corp :
* Wsfs Financial Corp qtrly net revenues of $71.3 million,
or an increase of $9.7 million over last year
* Wsfs Financial Corp says net interest income for q2 of
2016 was $46.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 19%
compared to q2 of 2015
* Wsfs reports EPS of $0.58, a 35% increase over the 2nd
quarter of 2015; and ROA of 1.23%, roe of 11.6% and ROTCE of
14.0% for the 2nd quarter of 2016; all driven by strong growth
in revenue
* Wsfs Financial Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.58
* Wsfs Financial Corp says "in august we expect to complete
our previously announced merger with Penn Liberty Bank in
southeastern Pennsylvania"
