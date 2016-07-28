July 28 Baidu Inc
* Mobile revenue represented 62% of total revenues for Q2 of
2016
* Diluted earnings per ads for q2 of 2016 amounted to
rmb6.57 ($0.99)
* Baidu announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue down 1.9 percent
* Total revenues in q2 of 2016 were rmb18.264 billion
($2.748 billion), a 10.2% increase
* Non-Gaap diluted earnings per ads for q2 of 2016 amounted
to rmb8.08 ($1.22)
* Online marketing revenues for q2 were rmb16.939 billion
($2.549 billion), representing a 4.4% increase from
corresponding period in 2015
* Qtrly traffic acquisition cost as component of cost of
revenues was rmb2.908 billion ($437.6 million), representing
15.9% of total revenues, versus 12.7%
