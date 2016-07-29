July 28 Alon Usa Partners Lp

* Refinery operating margin was $8.53 per barrel for q2 of 2016 compared to $17.22 per barrel for same period in 2015.

* Qtrly net sales $ 468. 5 million versus $625.1 million

* Alon usa partners, lp reports second quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly cash distribution

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S