MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Dril-quip Inc
* Quip - backlog at june 30, 2016 was about $460 million, compared to its june 30, 2015 backlog of approximately $1.0 billion
* Quip inc - board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which company can repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock
* Quip announces results for 2nd quarter 2016 and stock repurchase program
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96
* Q2 revenue $142.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP