MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Kbr Inc
* Expects legacy legal costs to be approximately $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016.
* On track to exceed year-end 2016 targets with at least $200 million in annual cost savings already identified
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20 to $1.45 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Legal costs associated with legacy U.S. Government contracts, including results for KBRwyle for H2 2016 expected to add between $0.05 and $0.08 per share
* During Q2, company incurred $12 million in pre-tax restructuring costs primarily related to severance costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP