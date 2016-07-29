July 29 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock

* Total gross proceeds of offering are expected to be approximately $12 million

* Upsizing and pricing of underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $6.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)