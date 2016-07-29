MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Arctic Cat Inc :
* Maintains fiscal 2017 revenue outlook
* Lowering its anticipated fiscal 2017 full-year net earnings to range from a loss of $0.70 per share to $1.00 per share
* Company expects to end fiscal 2017 with little to no long-term debt.
* Unfavorable foreign currency exchange reduced net sales in quarter by approximately 1.6 percent
* Foreign currency exchange headwinds in fiscal 2017, estimated to reduce net earnings in range of $0.42 to $0.53 per share compared to 2016
* In first half of fiscal 2017, arctic cat expects that its net sales will be down 12 percent to 15 percent
* Sales of arctic cat's atvs and recreational off-highway vehicles (rovs) in 2017 q1 totaled $43.7 million, down 17.3 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $632.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Excluding impact of foreign currency headwinds, expect fiscal 2017 net loss to improve by approximately $0.33 per share over fiscal 2016
* Arctic Cat reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $104.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company maintains fiscal 2017 revenue outlook
* Lowers 2016 eps guidance on a weaker powersports market, increased promotional costs and unfavorable product mix
* Arctic cat inc sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures in range of $30 million to $35 million
* Face challenges in fiscal 2017, with soft and increasingly competitive powersports marketplace, and continued foreign currency headwinds
* Sales of Arctic Cat's all-terrain vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles in 2017 q1 totaled $43.7 million, down 17.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP