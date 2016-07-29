MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Supremex Inc
* Supremex inc says has received approval from tsx to purchase by way of a NCIB, for cancellation, up to 500,000 of its common shares
* Received approval from tsx to purchase by way of a ncib, for cancellation, up to 500,000 of its common shares
* Supremex to repurchase shares under ncib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP