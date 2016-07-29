July 29 PBF Energy Inc:

* PBF Energy reports second quarter 2016 results, declares dividend of $0.30 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Continent total throughput is expected to average 155,000 to 165,000 barrels per day

* For full-year 2016, we expect east coast total throughput to average 310,000 to 330,000 barrels per day

* Sees Q3 mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day

* 2016 west coast total throughput is expected to average 145,000 to 155,000 barrels per day

* Qtrly revenue $3,858 million versus $3,550 million

* "Our refineries ran better than last quarter, generating positive results as east coast returned to profitability"

* PBF Energy Inc sees Q3 gulf coast total throughput is expected to average 155,000 to 165,000 barrels per day

* PBF Energy Inc sees q3 west coast total throughput is expected to average 145,000 to 155,000 barrels per day

* 2016 gulf coast total throughput is expected to average 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day

* Qtrly margins were negatively impacted by several factors, including narrower light/heavy crude differentials

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share

* For q3 2016, expect east coast total throughput to average 300,000 to 320,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)