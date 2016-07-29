July 29 Merck Announces Second

* Q2 januvia/janumet sales $ 1,634 million versus $1,412 million in q1

* Second-Quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 2 percent to $8.7 billion

* Raised bottom end of its full-year 2016 non-gaap eps range

* Full-Year 2016 gaap eps range reflects impact of intangible asset impairment charges and higher restructuring costs incurred in q2

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.72, revenue view $39.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merck & co inc qtrly keytruda total sales $314 million versus $110 million

* Fy 2016 revenue outlook includes an approximately 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange at current exchange rates

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $9.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.78 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.67 to $3.77

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.98 to $2.08

* Q2 remicade sales $339 million versus $455 million

* Merck has narrowed its full-year 2016 revenue range to be between $39.1 billion and $40.1 billion

* Lowered its full-year 2016 gaap eps range

* As of june 30, 2016, merck had approximately 68,000 employees worldwide