July 29 Capital Product Partners Lp

* As of june 30, 2016, partnership's total debt increased by $26.3 million to $597.9 million, versus $571.6 million as of december 31, 2015

* Capital product partners l.p. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results and fleet employment updates

* Q2 revenue $60.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "product tanker market remained under pressure in q2 of 2016"

* Impact of hmm vessels charter rate reduction will adversely affect our cash flows until end of 2019