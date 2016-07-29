CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
July 29 Phillips 66 Partners :
* Phillips 66 partners' total revenues and other income for Q2 of 2016 were $140 million, compared with $126 million in Q1
* Phillips 66 Partners Reports Second-Quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
