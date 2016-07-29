MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Moneygram International Inc
* Outlook for constant currency adjusted ebitda growth of 9%-11% is unchanged for fy
* Moneygram international reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent
* Q2 revenue $383.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $389.2 million
* For full year 2016, company now expects 7%-9% constant currency revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP