July 29 Iradimed Corp

* Full year revenue guidance was unchanged at $39.0 million to $40.0 million

* Iradimed corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.24

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $9.9 million to $10 million

* Q2 revenue rose 29.7 percent to $9.9 million

* Increased its full year 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance and now expects non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.91 to $0.93 for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $39.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S