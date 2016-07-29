BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Qtrly gaap total revenue $ 56 million versus $ 60.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $55.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago