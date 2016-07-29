MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Saia Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $312 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.9 million
* Core operations were negatively impacted by "Accident expense volatility and health care self-insurance" during quarter
* Says faced a challenging freight environment in Q2
* Currently plans net capital expenditures in 2016 of about $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP