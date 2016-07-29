CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
July 29 Circor International Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 revenue $146 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million
* Circor International Inc says restructuring actions remain on track to deliver $15 million of savings in 2016
* "California machining facility closure is complete and we expect to see positive effect on our margins as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.