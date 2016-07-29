July 29 Circor International Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $146 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million

* Circor International Inc says restructuring actions remain on track to deliver $15 million of savings in 2016

* "California machining facility closure is complete and we expect to see positive effect on our margins as year progresses"