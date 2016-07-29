MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Revlon Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 sales rose 1.3 percent to $488.9 million
* "Regarding funding for Elizabeth Arden acquisition, company received a very strong and positive reaction from debt markets"
* Says has secured total financing commitments of about $2.7 billion, with favorable terms for the Elizabeth Arden deal
* Revlon Inc says is on a growth trajectory to achieve its planned net sales and earnings for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP