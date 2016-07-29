MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Tenneco Inc
* Tenneco reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.78
* Q2 earnings per share $1.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total revenue in Q2 was $2.2 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year
* In Q3, Tenneco expects to outpace aggregate industry production by 2 percentage points
* Sees Q3 revenue up 7 percent
* For full year, company continues to expect total revenue growth of 6 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP