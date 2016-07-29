July 29 Cboe Holdings

* Reports strong second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $163.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average daily volume (options and futures) up 4 percent

* Qtrly total trading volume (options and futures) up 6 percent

* Financial results largely fueled by trading in options on S&P 500 index (SPX) and futures and options on CBOE volatility index

* Operating margin was 47.7 percent for Q2 of 2016, down 160 basis points

