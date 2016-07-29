MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Abbvie
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Second Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.26
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q2 revenue $6.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.73 to $4.83
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.82 to $3.92
* Q2 total Humira sales $4,149 million versus. $3,537 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP