July 29 Moog Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total aircraft controls sales in quarter were $274 million, up 1 percent from a year ago.

* Current backlog at quarter-end is $1.2 billion

* quarterly military aircraft sales of $134 million were 5 percent lower year over year

* FY EPS forecast unchanged from 90 days ago

* Moog Inc says updated its projections for fiscal 2016, ending October 1, 2016, to include sales of $2.42 billion