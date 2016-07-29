MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Moog Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total aircraft controls sales in quarter were $274 million, up 1 percent from a year ago.
* Current backlog at quarter-end is $1.2 billion
* quarterly military aircraft sales of $134 million were 5 percent lower year over year
* FY EPS forecast unchanged from 90 days ago
* Moog Inc says updated its projections for fiscal 2016, ending October 1, 2016, to include sales of $2.42 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP