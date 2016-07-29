MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.025 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion
* In Q2 of 2016, AAM's content-per-vehicle was $1,609 as compared to $1,637 in Q2 of 2015
* Non-GM sales were $333.9 million in Q2 of 2016 as compared to $343.1 million in Q2 of 2015
* Says targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15 percent to 15.5 percent in 2016
* Says targeting free cash flow in range of $140 million to $160 million in 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says targeting sales of $4.0 billion in 2016
* AAM is targeting full year capital spending of about 6 percent of sales in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP