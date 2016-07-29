BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc :
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* Q2 revenue fell 7 percent to $212.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago