BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Provident Financial Services Inc :
* Provident Financial Services, inc. Announces second quarter earnings and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for three months ended June 30, 2016, net interest income increased to $63.9 million from $61.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: