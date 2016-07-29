MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Stillwater Mining Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $157.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly total revenues $165.7 million versus $185.4 million
* Quarterly mined palladium and platinum sales of 150,900 ounces, an increase of 13.5 percent from 133,000 ounces sold during Q2 of 2015
* Forecasting $155 million to $175 million capital expenditures for Blitz project to first production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP