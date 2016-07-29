BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 HopFed Bancorp Inc :
* Estimated tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2016, were 10.85% versus. Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.64% at June 30, 2015
* HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $435,000 versus $343,000
* Qtrly total interest income was $7.7 million, as compared to $8.1 million for three month period ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: