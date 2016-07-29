July 29 HopFed Bancorp Inc :

* Estimated tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2016, were 10.85% versus. Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.64% at June 30, 2015

* HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $435,000 versus $343,000

* Qtrly total interest income was $7.7 million, as compared to $8.1 million for three month period ended march 31, 2016