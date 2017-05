July 29 Patriot National Bancorp Inc :

* Patriot National Bancorp announces second quarter earnings of $0.16 per share; loans grow 9% since prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses decreased by $43,000 compared to Q1 of 2016