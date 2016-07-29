July 29 Westbury Bancorp Inc :

* Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 9.2%, to $15.2 million for nine months ended June 30, 2016 compared to $13.9 million

* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25