BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Westbury Bancorp Inc :
* Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 9.2%, to $15.2 million for nine months ended June 30, 2016 compared to $13.9 million
* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago